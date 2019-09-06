|
Rita M. Blackburn
Rita M. Blackburn (nee Hasse) - passed away peacefully at Provena St. Joseph Medical Center, Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Age 93.
Survived by her devoted children Thomas (Chris) Blackburn, Robert (Cathy) Blackburn, Lawrence (Vicki) Blackburn, Mary (Bill) Bernhard, Nancy Blackburn, Jean (Mark) Ksiazak and Timothy (Kathy) Blackburn; 17 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, her brothers John (Debbie) Hasse, William Hasse; her sisters Mary Ann Hasse and Sr. Bernadine Hasse OSF and her sisters-in-law Patricia Blackburn and Lily Mulligan and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Thomas W. Blackburn 2004, her daughter Patricia M. Blackburn 2008, her siblings Robert Hasse, Richard Hasse, Sr. Maria (Janet) Hasse, OSF, and Fr. James Hasse, SJ.
Rita graduated from Providence High School (1944). She was a longtime parishioner and active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, where she was a member of Mothers Club, CCW and their bowling league. Rita enjoyed spending time with her "Club" which consisted of grade school and high school friends. Rita had a great sense of humor, and was a kind and unassuming woman. She made the best fudge and homemade coffee cakes, but her greatest pride was the family she and Tom raised. Her love for her children, in-laws, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren knew no bounds.
Funeral services will be held from the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Monday, September 9th at 9:30 A.M. to Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home at 10:00 A.M. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday from 2:00 - 7:00 P.M. Donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice or are appreciated. For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in The Herald-News from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019