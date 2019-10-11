The Herald-News Obituaries
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
Crest Hill, IL
Rita M. Carnaghi


1935 - 2019
Rita M. Carnaghi Obituary
Rita M. Carnaghi

Born: August 14, 1935; in Joliet, IL

Died: October 9, 2019; in Joliet, IL

Rita M. Carnaghi, Age 84 of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Joliet Area Community Hospice.

Born August 14, 1935 in Joliet, Rita was the daughter of Simon and Helen (Crnkovich) Vancina. She was raised in what is now Crest Hill, graduating from Chaney Grade School and Lockport Township High School with the class of 1955. Rita went on to secretarial school and started her career with Radakovich Liquor and Beverage Company. After a number of years, Rita then joined the kitchen staff at Lewis University where she finished her working career. Rita was a lifelong parishioner of St. Anne Catholic Church in Crest Hill. She enjoyed playing Bingo, doing crafts and freehand drawings, but most of all Mickey Mouse. To say she was a fan is putting it lightly. Rita was a simple, selfless woman who would lend a hand to anyone in need. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her brothers: Simon ?Bud? (Katheryn "Kitty") Vancina and Robert (Linda) Vancina, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Rita is preceded in death by her parents, Simon and Helen; husband of 30 years until his passing in 1989: Raymond Carnaghi, and daughter, Carla in 2011.

A celebration of Rita's life will begin on Saturday, October 12, 2019 with a visitation at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. then driving in procession to St. Anne Catholic Church in Crest Hill for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Joliet.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made as gifts in Rita's memory to Joliet Area Community Hospice.

Obituary and tribute wall for Rita at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 11, 2019
