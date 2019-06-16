Rita M. Kiernan



(nee Johnson)



Rita M. Kiernan (nee Johnson), age 90, of Joliet, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 12, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family. Rita volunteered for the Joliet Area Community Hospice for over 17 years. She was a member of the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus and a former member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.



Rita is survived by her loving husband of almost 69 years, Leonard P. Kiernan; daughter, Mary Ann (Richard) Smith; son, Thomas (Jane) Kiernan; grandchildren, Sarah (Matt) Page, Sean (Mary) Smith, Dr. Colleen Kiernan (Dr. Bryan Wegg), Stefanie (Christopher) Gruber, John (Jenna) Kiernan, and Scott (Courtney) Smith; and great-grandchildren, Addison, Grant and Aubrey Page, Ava and Andrew Smith, Reese and Blaire Gruber and Olivia Kiernan. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Anna Johnson; sister, Joan (Justin) Wagner; and granddaughter, Megan Kiernan.



The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Margie and Suzanne of the Joliet Area Community Hospice for all of their kind and compassionate care.



Funeral Services for Rita M. Kiernan will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus, 604 N. Raynor Ave., Joliet, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus, the Joliet Area Community Hospice or the Easter Seals of Joliet would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements held under the direction of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News from June 16 to June 17, 2019