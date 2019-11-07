|
Rita Noreen Klover
Born: June 16, 1938
Died: November 5, 2019
Rita Noreen Klover (nee Bergera), Age 81, of Braidwood, IL passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Born June 16, 1938 to the late Thomas Jr. and Rita (nee Higgins) Bergera. She was the salutatorian of the Reed-Custer High School class of 1956. Noreen Married Paul Wybrant Klover on August 30, 1958 and they made their home and raised their family on the Bergera Farm where she lived most of her life. Member of Immaculate Conception Church in Braidwood where she served on the Council of Catholic Women, was a member of the adult Christian book club and also taught CCD for fifteen years. For ten years she served on the Reed-Custer School District Board as well as the Claypool Drainage District Board and the Braidwood Historical Society Board. Noreen enjoyed riding her bike and yardwork, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Surviving are her sons, Thomas "Ty" (Diana) Klover of Braidwood, Paul "Rocky" (Diana) Klover of Wilmington, Eugene "Geno" (Amy) Klover of Braidwood and Chad (Megan) Klover of Braidwood; twelve grandchildren, Nicole (Michael) Williams, Kelly (Dwight) Wheeler, Sarah (Anthony Colon) Klover, Kori (Tom Wheeler) Klover, Wybrant Klover, Rhonda Wright, Sherry (Aron) Yakima, Angie (Patrick) Duffy, Leonard McCubbin, the late Chris McCubbin, Brandi McCubbin and Bridget (Michael) Margenthaler; nineteen great-grandchildren, Keegan Klover, Kendra Wheeler, Dwight "DJ" Wheeler, Jr., Kendall Wheeler, Daxton Wheeler, Tadan Yakima, Talin Yakima, Zane Williams, Trace Williams, Lance Williams, Mackenzie Blair, Noah Blair, Zade Kluck, Dylan Schwartz, Nolan Schwartz, Cade McCubbin, Mya McCubbin, Isabella Kluck and Austin McCubbin; sisters, Geraldine (Wayne) Saltzman of Braidwood and Celeste (Randy) Clark of Morris; nieces, Rita (Peter) Blackwell and Jernae Klover; nephews, Jeff (Shelly) Saltzman, William (Chris) Russell, Robert (Danielle) Russell, Michael (Lindsey) Clark, and Torrey (Kateryna) Klover; as well as 31 first cousins and their families. Preceding her in death was her husband on August 15, 2018.
Family and friends will meet at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Braidwood for Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10:00 am. The visitation will be at RW Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in her name may be directed to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Cremation rites will be accorded following services and private inurnment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Braidwood.
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 7, 2019