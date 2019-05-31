|
Ronald L. Rickmon
Born: March 17, 1956; in Caruthersville, MO
Died: May 7, 2019; in Las Vegas, NV
Ronald L Rickmon age 63 passed away May 7th, 2019 with his loving wife of 28 years by his side at their home in Las Vegas, NV.
Ronald is survived by his wife Joan (Newbauer) Rickmon and their daughter Carrie, her children Brooklyn Belle and baby boy due sept 2019.
Ronald is also survived by son Jeffrey and daughter Cynthia. Five grandchildren Khalia, Kalen, Kyle, Alexia and Mark; and two great grandchildren; 1 brother Gary (Lori) Rickmon, 2 sisters Pat (Mike Williams) Rickmon and Vickie (Brian) Marsh; brother in law Tim (Kim LaCour Clark) Newbauer and sister in law Judy Newbauer and many nieces and nephews.
Ronald is preceded in death by his parents Betty (Marrs) Rickmon and Jessie Rickmon.
A celebration of Ronald's life is being held on Saturday June 15th at the Fraternal Order of Eagles 120 liberty St Morris, IL from 2 to 6pm. Lunch will be provided.
Published in The Herald-News from May 31 to June 2, 2019