Robb Steven Brain
Robb Steven Brain, age 37 of Romeoville, IL., passed away Tuesday December 31, 2019. Beloved son of Robert S. (Patricia) Brain and Jean Cannell-Brain; loving father of Mckenzie Evelynn Brain; loving brother of Samantha Brain; cherished grandson of paternal grandfather Robert Brain and maternal grandmother Ida Cannell; dear nephew of aunt Kathy, uncle Bill, aunt Gloria, uncle Steven, uncle Randy, aunt Shari, uncle Ron and their families.
Robb had many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.
Robb was franchise manager for 7-Eleven.
Visitation Sunday January 5, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Home 21131 W. Renwick Rd., Crest Hill, IL., Memorium Sunday evening at 4:00 p.m. Services conclude at the funeral home. Cremation rites to be accorded.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 3, 2020