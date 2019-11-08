|
Robert A. Fishbeck
Robert A. Fishbeck, Age 83, of Joliet, IL passed away Wednesday November 6, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. He was born July 19, 1936 to the late Beatrice (nee Lockwood) and John Fishbeck. He was a lifelong Joliet resident who was the owner/operator of Highland Liquors for over 40 years.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Mary Louise (nee Bucciarelli) Fishbeck; two sons, Rick (Justine) Fishbeck and Dennis Fishbeck; seven grandchildren, Alex and Emily; Robert, Helen, Hannah, Margaret and Nick; one great-grandson, Justin. Also surviving are a sister-in-law, Rheta Vaughn and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Alvin and Clifford Fishbeck and one sister, Ruth Fishbeck.
Bob was an enthusiastic fan of the Duke Blue Devils and the Chicago White Sox. He also enjoyed gardening, bird watching (and keeping them nourished), however, his greatest moments were spent with family, especially his grandchildren whom he loved immensely.
All friends and relatives are invited to join Bob's family in celebrating his life on Sunday November 10, 2019 at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.) Joliet where a Memorial gathering will take place from 2 - 4 p.m. As it was his wish cremation rites have been accorded. In lieu of flowers memorials in Bob's name can be made to the .
For more information please call (815)741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 8, 2019