Robert A. Schmitz Sr.



Born: November 25, 1931; Lemont, Illinois



Died: October 8, 2020; Celina, Tennessee



Robert A. Schmitz, Sr., age 88 of Celina, Clay Co., TN passed away from this life at his residence on Thursday, October 8, 2020.



Mr. Robert A. Schmitz, Sr. was born in Lemont, Cook Co., Illinois on November 25, 1931 to the late Michael and Mithilda (Gracak) Schmitz, Sr.; Robert was a steel worker for many years. He loved his family very much and was very proud of his grandchildren. His family will miss him very much.



Survivors: Wife: Pearl (Bromberek) Schmitz; 2 Daughters: Pat Wood, Diane Frankhauser and her husband Greg; 2 Sons: Robert "Bobby" Schmitz, Jr. and his wife Laurie, Brian Schmitz and his wife Julie; 7 Granddaughters: Sarah, Katie, Kiri, Tanya, Kalie, Taylor, and Kenna; 2 grandsons: Kyle and Nick; 1 brother: Alfred Schmitz; A host of family and friends also survive.



Preceded in death by: In addition to his parents; 2 Brothers: Carl Schmitz, Michael Schmitz; 1 Niece: Sandra Johnson; 1 Nephew: Mickey Schmitz; 1 Son in-law: Dan Wood; In-laws: Sam and Louise Bromberek.



Services / Burial: The family has chosen cremation. There are no services planned at this time.





