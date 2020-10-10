Robert Allen Mattson
Robert Allen Mattson "Matty", of Minooka, formerly of Joliet, passed away peacefully, at the age of 74, on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Joliet Area Community Hospice with his loving wife, Lisa, by his side. Matty was born on August 6, 1946, the son of the late Harold and Betty (nee Balser) Mattson. Born and raised, in Joliet, Matty was a graduate of Joliet Central High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy, in which time he earned a National Defense Service Medal.
Matty was a man with many stories and experiences. He happened to be painting in the Bethesda Naval Hospital, just after Navy boot camp, during the time of John F. Kennedy's tragic death. He even had the privilege of participating in his funeral procession. Matty was also stationed on the USS Forrestal Aircraft Carrier at which time John McCain was also stationed.
Matty had the good fortune of enjoying an early retirement. After over 25 dedicated years as an electrician with ComEd Substations Construction, he retired at the age of 50, at which time he enjoyed all that life had to offer. He was an avid football fan, enjoyed watching the Chicago White Sox, and his love for cooking flourished! His greatest joy was traveling the world via cruises, with the love of his life, Lisa. Their loving relationship spanned 32 wonderful years. He will be missed by all who loved him.
Matty is survived by his wife, Lisa C. (nee Broucek) Mattson; his children, Elizabeth (Greg) Ragusa, Eric Mattson, and Amy (Don) Raymer; grandchildren, Alaina, Alex and Abby Ragusa, and Allison, Ashley, and Andrew Raymer; siblings, Thomas Mattson, James Mattson, and Laura Hines; his two nieces, Jammie Mattson and Audrey Hines; great-niece, Britnie Mattson; and great-great-nephew Jeremy Sterrett, Jr.
He is preceded by his parents.
Funeral Services for Robert Allen Mattson have been held privately by the family and interment took place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery with full military honors held under the auspices of the United States Navy and the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Memorial Squad.
Memorials in his name to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502 or Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431, would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741 5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute page at www.fredcdames.com