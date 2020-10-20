1/1
Robert Andrew Kwasigroch
Robert A. Kwasigroch

Robert Andrew Kwasigroch

Age 77, of Channahon and formerly of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. He was born May 24, 1943, in Joliet, the son of Adelyn (nee Jurkas) and Andrew Kwasigroch. Bob attended Joliet Central High School before dedicating his career to the family business, Andy's Shoe Repair, on Cass Street; a business his father started in 1933. He began repairing shoes when he was 17 and retired as the owner and operator in 2019. Bob's skillset earned him the nickname "Shoemaker" and he was well known in the Joliet area for his social and easy-going nature.

In his younger years, Bob enjoyed bowling and racing pigeons, actively participating in the Joliet Racing Club. Over the years, he spent his spare time fishing and shooting pool, especially with the American Pool Association.

Survived by his loving children, Todd (Donna) Kwasigroch and Clarissa (Jason) Montello; his beloved mother, Adelyn Kwasigroch; four grandchildren, Scott and Amber Kwasigroch and Gabriel and Raegan Montello; one great-grandson, Donavin Kos; sisters, Phyllis (Carl) Hines and Barbara (Rich) Gall; brother, Dick (Pat) Kwasigroch; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceded in death by his father, Andrew Kwasigroch, and his grandmother, Mary Rasmussen.

Cremation rites have been accorded and services will be held privately.

Memorials in his name to the Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.

For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you may leave an online condolence or share a favorite memory with the family.



Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 20, 2020.
