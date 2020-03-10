|
Robert B. Hansen
Robert "Bob" B. Hansen, age 86, of Plainfield, formerly Grove Avenue, Western Springs, passed away peacefully at his home in his recliner on Thursday, March 5, 2020... he did it his way.
Survived by his loving wife Mary Ann Hansen, his children; Frank (Debbie) Friesl, Larry (Marilyn) Hansen, Ruth (John) Kelly, Lane Hansen, and Elizabeth (Karen) Hansen-Sinclair, his grandchildren; Jennifer (Josh), Matthew, Samantha (Pieter), Elise (Jimmy), John (Margaret), James, Joseph (Annie) Catherine, Kimberly, Michael, Daniel, Lucas, Trevor and Alex, 13 great grandchildren, his sister Phyllis Thompson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents Robert and Mary Hansen, his first wife Patricia, his second wife Rosalie, and his brother-in-law Allan Thompson.
Robert served his country with the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He served the community of Western Springs as a police officer for many years and he started his own sheet metal business, owning and operating Springrove Metal Fabricating. Robert had many talents, sitting still wasn't one of them. He enjoyed camping at his campground in Wisconsin, storytelling, renovating and remodeling homes and he was also an inventor extraordinaire. Robert was born with a wonderful sense of humor and a short fuse. He was the go-to guy for anything and everything and he will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A committal service with full military honors will be on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 12 Noon at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers donations in Robert's name to at or Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431 would be most appreciated.
Flower donations may be directed to Mary Ann's Home.
