Robert B. Koppen
Robert B. Koppen - was born September 20, 1926 in Chicago, Illinois, the first of five children born to Ben and Ebba Koppen. Bob went home to be with his Lord on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 9:18pm at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home after an evening of prayers surrounded by his loving family.
Bob served in the Army Air Force during World War II on Shemya Island in the Pacific. After the war, he moved to Joliet, where he first met his future wife Ruth (Mietz) in 1948 at a youth group event through St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Bob and Ruth were married on May 6, 1959 and just celebrated 69 years of marriage this past spring.
Bob was the loving father of Kathy Clark and Karen (Brian) Johnson; devoted grandfather to Christina (David) Arroyo, Laura Koppen, Michael Johnson, Rebecca Johnson and Natalie Koppen. He absolutely adored his three great-granddaughters Teresa Arroyo, Gabriella Arroyo and Emily Arroyo.
Bob was the oldest brother of Don (Kay) Koppen, Carol (Wilkie) Parrish, Larry (Pat) Koppen, Bill (Betty) Koppen, and fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law Sharon Koppen.
Robert was a true man of God and follower of Jesus Christ. He loved watching all kinds of sports including golf, Blackhawks, Cubs baseball and auto racing with his son Mark. After his service during WWII, Bob worked for Com Ed for over 35 years. As a young husband and father, he frequently took his wife and three kids on regular vacations around the country. Bob was an active member of Our Savior Lutheran Church and sang Bass in the church choir for many years. He enjoyed caring for various plants in the greenhouse at their home of 30 years on Edgerton Drive. While orchids were his favorite flower, Bob loved and cared for all of God's creation.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Carlson Holmquist Sayles Funeral Home 2320 Black Road. Lying in State at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1910 Black Rd., Joliet, IL., Thursday September 19th at 10:00 A.M until time of services at 11:00 A.M. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please honor Bob and his unending love for the Lord with your donations to Our Savior Lutheran Church or Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.
For information please call (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in The Herald-News from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019