1/1
Robert Baymond O'Keefe
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Raymond O'Keefe

Robert Raymond O'Keefe, of Joliet, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at St. Joseph Medical Center, at the age of 89. Robert was born on September 26, 1931, the son of the late John and Eleanor (nee Benn) O'Keefe. Robert was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving in the Korean War. He was decorated with the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, and the United Nations Service Medal.

Robert is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Laverne; his children, Robert R. O'Keefe, Jr., Kathleen (John) Polizzi, Patrick (Carla) O'Keefe, Judith (Jeff) Johnson, and Cynthia (Robert) Bermingham; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded by his mother, Eleanor O'Keefe; and his siblings, Mary Potuto and James O'Keefe.

Funeral Services for Robert Raymond O'Keefe will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020, at 10:15 a.m. from the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd., (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, to Holy Family Catholic Church, 600 Brook Forest Ave., Shorewood, IL for Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held privately by the family at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery with full military honors held under the auspices of the United States Marine Corps and the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Memorial Squad. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials in his name to the Korean War Veterans Association, PO Box 407, Charleston, IL 61920, would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute page at www.fredcdames.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Funeral service
10:15 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory Joliet Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved