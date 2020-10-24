Robert Raymond O'Keefe
Robert Raymond O'Keefe, of Joliet, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at St. Joseph Medical Center, at the age of 89. Robert was born on September 26, 1931, the son of the late John and Eleanor (nee Benn) O'Keefe. Robert was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving in the Korean War. He was decorated with the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, and the United Nations Service Medal.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Laverne; his children, Robert R. O'Keefe, Jr., Kathleen (John) Polizzi, Patrick (Carla) O'Keefe, Judith (Jeff) Johnson, and Cynthia (Robert) Bermingham; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded by his mother, Eleanor O'Keefe; and his siblings, Mary Potuto and James O'Keefe.
Funeral Services for Robert Raymond O'Keefe will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020, at 10:15 a.m. from the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd., (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, to Holy Family Catholic Church, 600 Brook Forest Ave., Shorewood, IL for Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held privately by the family at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery with full military honors held under the auspices of the United States Marine Corps and the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Memorial Squad. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials in his name to the Korean War Veterans Association, PO Box 407, Charleston, IL 61920, would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute page at www.fredcdames.com