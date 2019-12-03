|
|
Robert C. Blunck
"Sandy", age 75, of Hendersonville, NC and formerly New Lenox, IL passed away Wednesday November 27, 2019 under the care of Four Seasons Hospice in Hendersonville. Sandy was born January 26, 1944 to the late Enid (Bruning) Blunck-Zalar and Robert Blunck (killed in action, WWII) in Joliet, IL where he was raised as part of the Dr.Joseph A. Zalar family. He graduated from the University of Iowa in 1963 with a degree in Accounting. He was a long time New Lenox resident before moving to Hendersonville in 2004.
Beloved husband of 51 years to Patricia "Pat" (Bahr) Blunck; loving father of Robert (Kathy) Blunck and Patrick (Natalie) Blunck; dear brother of Dr. Joseph (Kathy) Zalar, Chuck (Annette) Zalar, Enid (Mike) Schroeder and Nanette (Patrick) O'Hara; fond uncle of several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Blunck worked at the Union National Bank in Joliet before spending most of his career at the Lockport DuPage Farmers Elevator. He also was a licensed real estate appraiser.
Visitation for Sandy Blunck will be held Wednesday December4, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.) Joliet. Funeral services will begin Thursday morning 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park in Joliet. In lieu of flowers memorials in his name can be made to the Blue Ridge Humane Society 88 Centipede Dr. Hendersonville, NC 28792 or Four Seasons Hospice 571S. Allen Rd., Flat Rock, NC 28731
For more information please call (815)741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 3, 2019