Robert D. Hart
Born: July 8, 1940
Died: February 9, 2020
Robert D. "Bob" Hart resided in Lawrenceville, GA formerly of Heber Springs, AK and Joliet, IL passed away on February 9, 2020 due to respiratory failure.
Born on July 8, 1940 in Chicago, son of late Mary Frances Keating Lowell. Bob married Priscilla DeVos in October 1961. He was employed at Barrett Hardware Warehouse for many years where he was known to co-workers as "Fonz". He was a retired member of Teamsters Union. Bob was a long-time member of the South Wilmington Sportsmen Club and an avid fisherman. Dad will be remembered for his sense of humor, love for his family, ease in making friends, dancing and playing pool.
He is survived by his Daughters: Audrey Schudy, Angela and JoAnne Hart; Sons-in-law: George Schudy and Thomas Eagan; Grandchildren: Christopher Bucciarelli, AJ and Paige Principe. His former Son-in-law, Anthony Principe; his companion and "Sweetie", Dorothy Hewell. Brothers: Pat (Pam) Hart, Rick (Nancy), Ray (Bern) and Michael Lowell and Sisters: Arzelle (Melvin) Bormet, Suzanne Ledwell, Carol (Bill) Robinson, Maureen (Steve) Grill and Chris Murray (Bruce); Sisters-in-law: Doris Kennedy, Carol DeVos, Dawn DeVos; and Brother-in-Law, Fred (Bonnie) DeVos as well as numerous Nieces, Nephews and Cousins.
Bob was preceded by his Wife, Priscilla (2004); In-laws: Cleo and Richard DeVos; Brother, Ronald Hart and the DeVos Family siblings and spouses.
Cremation rites have been accorded and the family will host a celebration of life later this year in the Joliet area.
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 16, 2020