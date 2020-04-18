|
Robert E. Barnes
Passed away at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home, Monday, April 13, 2020. Age 94 years.
Survived by his wife Myrna Barnes (nee Randolph) of Joliet, his daughter Janet (David) LaMasters of Dallas, TX. His daughter-in-law Lenore Barnes. Two step-sons Craig (Sarah) Randolph and David (Lynn) Randolph and a step-daughter Sherry Randolph. His sister Shirley Swithin. Two grandchildren and three step-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his first wife Lois J. Barnes (1999), a son Robert D. Barnes (2007), his brother John Barnes (2019) and his brother-in-law Joseph Swithin (2019).
Bob was born May 21, 1925 in Joliet to John H. and Minnie F. Barnes. He attended A.O. Marshall Elementary School, Joliet Township High School, Joliet Junior College and Illinois Institute of Technology. Veteran of the U.S. Army 9th Army Air Force stationed in Europe during W.W. II. Member of V.F.W. Cantigny Post #367, 65 year member of Mattson Lodge #175 A.F. & A.M. and the Joliet Noon Lions Club. Member and Elder of First Presbyterian Church. Bob retired from Commonwealth Edison Co. in 1987 after 39 years.
Private burial will be held Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the current Covid-19. Funeral arrangements conducted under the care of Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory. For information please call (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 18, 2020