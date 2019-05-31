Robert E. Gleason



Robert E. Gleason, passed away peacefully Tuesday May 28, 2019, with his loving family by his side, after a courageous battle with cancer. Age 80.



Preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Emily Gleason, brother Jack Gleason and his sisters Margaret Manola and Sheila Gleason.



He was a Member of the Fraternal Order of Foresters.



Survived by his devoted wife of 57 years Joyce (McGrath) Gleason, son Robert (Traci) Gleason Jr., daughters Deborah (Brian) Grace and Kristine (Timothy) Ostrem and his beloved grandchildren Jacob Gleason, McKayla Gleason and Erin Grace.



Robert graduated from St. Raymond's grade school and Joliet Catholic High School. He retired from St. Joseph Hospital and enjoyed spending his time working for Inwood Golf Course, where he made many friends.



Robert was a lifelong White Sox fan, he had a wonderful sense of humor, and an incredible positive outlook on life. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.



Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory, 2320 Black Road, Joliet on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 3 - 7 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 from the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. to Holy Family Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.



Published in The Herald-News on May 31, 2019