Robert E. Hartley
Robert E. Hartley

Age 88 of Joliet, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020. He was born in Joliet and a lifelong resident. Bob graduated from Joliet Central High School with the Class of 1952. He is a retired electrician with Laszlow Electric. Member of Local #176 and the Joliet Moose Lodge #300. Bob was proud of his 1948 Chevy.

Survived by his daughter, Barbara (Dean) Cass of Shorewood; brother, Ronald Hartley of FL; sister, Rosie (Don) Shotzberger of MS; brother-in-law, Alan (Carol) Zobel of Joliet; and sister-in-law, Evelyn "Lynn" (Dan) Hischier of Joliet; Uncle of Dave (Donna) Hartley of Virginia; honorary grandfather of Joseph and Lillian Maier.

Preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Carol M. (nee Zobel) Hartley (2010); son, Tim R. Hartley (1992); parents, Russell and Anna (Burian) Hartley; his brother, Richard Hartley (2020).

Mr. Hartley donated his remains to the Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois to further medical study. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church, 706 N. Broadway St., Joliet. Memorials in his name to Joliet Area Community Hospice or Morningstar Mission would be appreciated. For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or you may visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you can share a favorite memory or leave an online condolence.



Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
