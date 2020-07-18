Robert E. Hopper
Born: August 25, 1939; in Mattoon, IL
Died: July 11, 2020; in Elmhurst, IL
Robert E. Hopper of Romeoville, born August 25, 1939, to parents William E Hopper and Betty Hopper nee Howell in Mattoon, Illinois, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 11, 2020 at age 80 at Edward-Elmhurst Health in Elmhurst Illinois.
Robert is survived by his children Dianna (Robert) Benson, Robert (Elaine) Hopper Jr., Karen Hornell, Philip (Charla) Hopper and Deborah (Eric) Lessentine: brothers Wayne Queen of Texas, and David (Vicki) Hopper of Arizona; sisters Sandra Chauvin nee Hopper (Rocky) of Arizona, Judy Carpenter nee Hopper (Keith) of Arizona; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Robert's family was his first love. He will be remembered as a great storyteller, for always having a story for every occasion and teaching life lessons to anyone who would listen. He enjoyed nature, from plants to rocks, and shared his knowledge of wilderness survival. He had many hobbies he loved to share including, Ceramics, Genealogy, Rock Collecting, Horticultural, and Stamp Collecting.
Robert was always proud of his time in the Army, and believed it was everyone's obligation to be an active voting member of our country's government. Robert has also worked in many service organizations including American Red Cross, where he served as an instructor. He was also involved in the disaster relief front lines for the major Naperville tornado Disaster and the oil refinery disaster. As a 32-degree Freemason, Robert was an active member of the Madinah Shriners Temple for many years, as well as a Brother of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows.
Because of Robert's love for young people, he worked with many youth organizations including Girl Scouts and Y-Indian Princesses, but his biggest passion was Boy Scouts of America. Robert believed, "Boy Scouts of America is one of the most important leadership and teambuilding organizations we have to offer our youth'. Within BSA, he held volunteer positions in various unit levels: Cub scouts, Boy Scouts and the Exploring co-ed program. He was fortunate to raise both Life and Eagle Scout sons and receive a mentor pin from an Eagle Scout grandson. He considered these three moments his proudest moments. He had many stories throughout his scouting experience, from working with some of the first Tigers in Rainbow Council to a Handicap Exploring Unit. He has seen many scouting bonds throughout the years. Many have since gone to the great cracker barrel in the sky. His personal accomplishments in BSA include Wood Badge, District Award of Merit, and a member of the Order of the Arrow.
He is preceded in death by the love of his life Kaye T. Hopper. He was also preceded in death by parents William E Hopper and Betty Hopper nee Howell, his granddaughter Sarah Hopper, his Brothers William (Bill) Hopper, Franklin L Woodfall (Frankie Hopper), Theodore (John Hopper) Cook (Nancy) Steve Hopper (Phylis/Carol), Richard Hopper Jay Hopper; and his sister Marcia Swearingen nee Hopper (John).
A memorial service with military honors will be held on Tuesday July 21, 2020 2:30 p.m. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. (www.Anderson-Goodale.com
) 815-886-2323.