Robert E. Mossberger



Born: February 23, 1937



Died: July 10, 2020



Robert E. Mossberger, 83, Seattle, Washington, formerly of Joliet, Illinois. He passed away on Friday July 10th, 2020. He was born in Joliet, Illinois on February 23rd, 1937 to Dale and Josephine Mossberger. He was proceeded in death by his parents, his siblings Jim, Dale, Gloria, Merna, and Bev.



He is survived by his wife Rhonda Goebel and his children, Brian Mossberger of Joliet, Ricky (Janette) Mossberger of New Lenox, Diana (Buddy) Eddy of Chanahon and step-son Shawn Goebel of Seattle, Washington. Grandchildren Michael, Sasha, Jane, Mallory, Macie and 8 great grandchildren.



No Funeral services at this time except for a memorial at his residence at Bob's gnome garden in Seattle, Washington.





