|
|
Robert E. Scholp, Sr.
Born: January 16, 1942
Died: November 13, 2019
Robert E. Scholp, Sr. "Bob", Age 77, of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Amita Health with his loving family by his side.
Born January 16, 1942, in Joliet. Bob was the son of the late Elmer and Valerie Scholp. Fondly called "Grumpa" by his grandchildren. He will be remembered for his love for his family, old cars, sense of humor, funny sayings, and for handing out Tootsie Pops to anyone he met.
Bob was a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the US Navy. He was a member of St. Joseph Church in Joliet being an usher for many years. He was also a member of the Holy Name Society, Model A Restorers, American Legion Post #1080, and the VFW Cantigny Post #367.
Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Elizabeth (nee Pasdertz) Scholp. His children Robb (Marilyn) Scholp, Rosalie Sullivan, Mary Ann (Bob) Dragovan, Pamela (Mike) Robinette, Philip (Constance) Scholp and his "Adopted" son, David (Linda) Rudd . His Grandchildren: Jennifer (Chris) Papadopoulos , Andrew, and Kelli Scholp, Sean (Fianc e Natalie Kiernicki), Stephen, and Stacia Sullivan, Olivia Barrientos, Joshua (fianc e Michelle Vivian), Alexandra (fianc Nathan Chase), and Noah Robinette, Alyssa (Elijah) Bueno, Arthur, Lorelei, and Genevieve Scholp, Paul Lenocker, Chandler Holmes, Jessica (Nick) Curtis, and Jonathon Dragovan. Great-Grandchildren: Calisto, William, Adeline, and Kodah Robinette, Aubrey and Harper Scholp, Jackson and Owen Curtis and Baby Papadopoulos and Baby Bueno arriving in March 2020. Brother- in-law: Donald Hulbert; sister-in-law, Cheryl Pasdertz. Numerous uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Longtime friends: Joe Comerford and Andy Honiotes.
Preceded in death by his parents; son, Raymond C. Scholp; sister, Carol Hulbert; and family members and members of his wife's family.
Bob retired from ComEd, he was previously employed at Plainfield School District and Bill Jacobs, Joliet.
The family would like to thank Bob's loving caregiver LaQuita, and his long time neighbors, who watched over him, Barb Smith and Dave and Gayle Lupton.
In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Joseph Church, Joliet or to the Salvation Army.
A celebration of Robert's life will begin on Monday, November 18, 2019 with prayers in the funeral home chapel at 9:20 a.m. then driving in procession to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Joliet. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Obituary and tribute wall for Robert E. Scholp Sr. at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019