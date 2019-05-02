The Herald-News Obituaries
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
One Vision Worship Center
2701 W. Jefferson St
Joliet, IL
View Map
Robert E. Tyler Obituary
Robert E. Tyler

Age 61, Robert Earl Tyler aka "Rob" passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 after a brief illness surrounded by family and friends.

Rob attended Joliet Public Schools. He worked for a moving truck company along with Mr. Gavin until he retired.

Rob was preceded in death by his loving parents; Eddie Lee Tyler, Jr. and Katherine Tyler; maternal grandmother, Bertha White, paternal grandparent, Eddie Lee Pearlie Tyler, Sr.; one son, Deamon Simpson; one sister, Frankie Mae Hollins Frazier; two brothers, Leonard Tyler, Sr. and Cleophus Rent, Jr.

Robert leaves to cherish his loving memories; his loving and devoted caring sons, Robert Earl Simpson (Feliciana) of Minooka, IL, Deon Granite; one daughter, Arneda Sullivan of Atlanta, GA; four loving grandchildren; one loving sister, Vorline Moffett of Joliet, IL; one devoted loving brother, Henry Tyler (Debra) of Joliet, IL; sister-in-law, Shelia Rent of Joliet, IL and a host of family and friends.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM at One Vision Worship Center, 2701 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, IL. Pastor Deon D. Hayes, officiating.

Special thanks to Tina and Dawn and the entire Hospice Foundation for their loving and caring support.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on May 2, 2019
