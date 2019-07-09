The Herald-News Obituaries
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Lying in State
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace United Methodist Church
1718 Avalon
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace United Methodist Church
1718 Avalon
View Map
Robert E. Van Dyke

Robert E. Van Dyke - Passed away peacefully, Friday, July 5, 2019, at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center. Age 89.

Survived by his loving children Barbara Van Dyke of Joliet, Beverly (Joe) Allen of Decatur, Janet (Kirk) Schmeisser of St. Joseph, MO., David Van Dyke of Decatur, and Jill (Jerry) Waage of Des Moines; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Preceded in death by his wife Ione Van Dyke and his daughter-in-law Judie Van Dyke.

Born in Cicero, IL and a resident of Joliet. Longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church. Robert was a longtime and salesman in the Wheatland Township area. He spent the last 23 years of his career as a General Manager for Growmark Farm Services in both Decatur, IL, and Joliet, IL. He was an accomplished woodworker who made furniture, clocks and toys for his family as well as for his church. Robert enjoyed 64 years of marriage with his wife. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Lying in state at Grace United Methodist Church, 1718 Avalon, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until services at 11:00 A.M. Rev. Fritz Bartels officiating. Interment Wheatland Presbyterian Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home, 2320 Black Rd., Tuesday from 4:00 ? 7:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers memorials to Grace United Methodist Church would be appreciated. For information please call (815) 744-0022 or visit www.chsfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald-News on July 9, 2019
