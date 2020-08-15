Robert Earl Kaffer



Born: January 30, 1942



Died: July 16, 2020



Bob, age 78, was born in Joliet, IL on January 30, 1942 and graduated from Joliet Catholic High School in 1960, and from college at Notre Dame University in 1964. After completing his master's degree in sociology from the University of California at Berkeley in 1966, he worked for the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) for a couple of years and then completed his doctorate at Berkeley in 1972. Among his research interests were participant observation in the Hell's Angels Motorcycle Club, several witchcraft groups in the California bay area and on-site-research on the Cheyenne River Sioux Indian Reservation in South Dakota.



Most of his working career was in higher education: Lewis University, University of Nebraska at Kearney, St. Bernard/Cullman/ Southern Benedictine Colleges, Regis University, the University of South Dakota and back to Regis in Denver. He also engaged in executive search for higher education via his company, Higher Education Administrative Search, and later with Hyatt-Fennell.



Bob wanted to be remembered as a trustworthy person who deeply loved his family and who never intentionally took unfair advantage of another person.



Bob and his wife Liz made their home in Arvada, Colorado. Bob's three sons Tim, Dave and Chris (Christina) and their children, Lincoln & Ryan (Bob's grandchildren), make their homes in various cities in Colorado. Liz's children Sheila, Susie, Dave and their children make their homes in various cities in Colorado, Arizona & Kansas.



A Memorial Mass will be held in Bob's honor at the Regis University Chapel in Denver, CO on October 3, 2020 at 2pm.



Suggestions for memorial contributions include Regis University in Denver, Catholic Charities and The University of Notre Dame. Bob chose to donate his body to science, but because of COVID-19 he was not able to do so. He was cremated and buried in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Wheat Ridge, CO.





