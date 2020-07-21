Robert E. Vladika
Robert Edward Vladika, age 88, of Shorewood, and formerly of Downers Grove, passed away peacefully, Monday, July 20, 2020 at home, with his loving family by his side.
Born June 19, 1932 in Chicago, he was the son of James R. and Emily (Sykora) Vladika. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and worked as a Purchasing Manager for several companies including M & R Printing in Carol Stream.
A kind and loving husband, father and grandfather, he was always there for his family when they needed him. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor.
Surviving are his three beloved daughters, Sharon (Walter) Marrero of Mandeville, LA, Kim Reitenbach of Shorewood, and Lori (Edward) Banaszewski of Round Lake Beach, IL; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Peggy Vladika and Emily Hlavin; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by his first wife and the mother of his children, Mary Frances (Strelecky) Vladika (1981); his second wife, Marjorie Vladika; his parents; and two brothers, Edward Vladika and Leonard Hlavin.
Visitation for Robert Vladika will be held Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road (at Essington Road), Joliet. Face masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 23, at 9:30 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment will be in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the American Cancer Societ (www.cancer.org
) or the ALS Association (www.als.org
) would be appreciated.
For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com