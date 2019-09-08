|
Robert F. Adams
Robert "Bob" F. Adams - passed away peacefully at his home, Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Age 81.
Survived by his brother Neil L. Adams, nieces and nephews Connie (Andrew) Chan, Mike Adams, Mary Jo (Tim) Wood, Peggy (Jerry) Miller, Martha (Jon) Whitmer and Neil J. Adams; numerous great nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Margaret Adams, one brother Richard (Marlene) Adams and a sister-in-law Eula Adams.
Bob proudly served in the United States Army. He enjoyed working at Caterpillar for 30 years retiring in 1988. Bob was a longtime member of Shorewood Kingdom Hall. Bob loved to tinker with engines, he enjoyed traveling and all kinds of music. He was a beloved son, brother and uncle. Bob will be most remembered as a kind and gentle soul.
Inurnment with Military Honors will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date. For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 8, 2019