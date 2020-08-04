Robert F. Jelinski
Robert F. Jelinski, 89, lifelong resident of Lemont, passed away, August 2, 2020. Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, serving in the Korean War. Retired from Corn Products and I.I.T. and served as an usher at SS. Cyril & Methodius Church.
Preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Martha, nee Grzybowski, Jelinski; a daughter Maryann Jelinski; his sister, Dorothy (late Richard) Sniegowski; and a nephew David Sniegowski.
Survived by his wife, Judy, nee McCutcheon, Jelinski; his son, Robert Todd Jelinski; his nieces and nephews, Amy, Gene Jr, Jeff, Kathy, Lisa, Nicole, Michael, Mark and their families.
Visitation Wednesday from 3 - 6 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Funeral services Thursday, August 6, 2020, 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to SS. Cyril & Methodius Church for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment SS. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Mass are preferred, or donations may be made to SS. Cyril & Methodius Church. Info: Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. www.markiewiczfh.com
or 630-257-6363