|
|
Robert F. Schinderle
Robert F. Schinderle, age 96, of Plainfield, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Senior Star at Weber Place, Romeoville, with his daughter by his side.
Born August 3, 1923 in Fond du Lac, WI, he was the son of the late Frank and Carmella (Corollo) Schinderle. He was a proud World War II veteran of the United States Army who served in the Battle of the Bulge with the 75th Infantry Division. Bob graduated from Marquette University and Northwestern University where he was awarded his degree with distinction. He retired from the Franciscan Sisters HealthCare Corporation in 1989 after serving as Administrator and Chief Executive Officer of St. Joseph Medical Center for 20 years. He was previously employed at Mercy Hospital, Chicago, and OSF Saint Francis Hospital, Peoria.
Bob was a member of the American Hospital Association, the Illinois Hospital Association having served as Board Chair in 1976-77, and the Catholic Hospital Association of the United States serving as President in 1972-73. He also served on the Hospital Licensing Board for the State of Illinois from 1979 -1997 and was Chairman from 1982-1992.
He was a member of the Beta Gamma Sigma Honorary Scholastic Fraternity and the Delta Sigma PiInternational Business Fraternity. He was recognized for his many years of service by being listed in Who's Who in America, Who's Who in the Midwest, and Who's Who Among Human Services Professionals.
In addition to his career in health care, he was active in state and area organizations including the Area Wide Hospital Emergency Services Council, the Will County Council of Community Service Organizations, Will County Mental Health Association, Joliet Township High School Licensed Practical Nurse Program, Chicago Hospital Council, Chicago Community Equipment Pool, Chicago Personnel Management Association, Rotary International, and the Joliet/Will County Center for Economic Development. Bob was also a member of the Board of the Franciscan Foundation, The Franciscan Sisters HealthCare Foundation, the St. Joseph College of Nursing, Cornerstone Services, United Crusade of Will County, American Cancer Society, the Will County Chapter of the American Red Cross, St. Mary Immaculate Parish, and Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home receiving the Our Lady of Angels Borromeo Award. He was Plan Commissioner for the Village of Plainfield from 1994-2005, was a member of the Elks, a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, and a Paul Harris Fellow.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 69 years, Elizabeth A. (nee Nutt) Schinderle on November 19, 2018.
Bob is survived by son, David (Maria) Schinderle of San Juan Capistrano, CA; daughter, Mary Duchene of Crest Hill, IL; and son, Brian (Monica) Schinderle of Wilmette, IL. He will be fondly remembered by his seven grandchildren, Meghan (Aaron) Clem, Gregory Schinderle, Katherine Isaacson, Matthew (Lindsay) Duchene, Wilson Schinderle, Abigail Schinderle, Nathan Schinderle; and his three great-grandchildren, Nico, Luca and Micalina Clem.
Visitation for Robert F. Schinderle will be held Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Plainfield, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.
Cremation rites will be accorded following services and interment will be in St. Mary Immaculate Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in Bob's name to the National , 225. N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601(), Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Cir, Joliet, IL 60431, or Angels Grace Hospice, 440 Quadrangle Dr, Bolingbrook, IL 60440.
For more information,please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019