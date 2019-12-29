The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Services
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
(815) 485-3700
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
Prayer Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:15 AM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church
Joliet, IL
Robert F. Scholtes Jr.

Robert F. Scholtes Jr. Obituary
Robert F. Scholtes Jr.

"Chief", 62, of Joliet passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019.

Bob was born in Joliet to Betty (nee Fugett) and the late Robert Scholtes Sr. Beloved husband of Michele (nee McGann); loving father of Kathryn "Lynn" (Donrasoul) Berry, Brandon (Jessica) Scholtes, Megan Scholtes, and Matthew Scholtes; cherished papa of Lauren, Leah, Alyah, Ziggy, and Gevina Berry and Brayden, Autumn, and Ava Scholtes; dear brother of Daniel Scholtes, Timothy Scholtes, and Kenneth (Sharon) Scholtes; loved son-in-law of Thomas and Theodora McGann; brother-in-law of Thomas (Madelyn) McGann, the late Kevin (Kimberly) McGann, and Steven (Rita) McGann; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends also survive.

Bob was Chief of East Joliet Fire Protection District since November of 1975.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bob's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice or to Matt and Megan's education fund would be appreciated.

The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, New Lenox on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2pm - 8pm.

Funeral Service Monday, December 30, 2019 with prayers at funeral home at 10:15am to St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, Joliet for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am.

Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Joliet.

Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 29, 2019
