|
|
Robert F. Tanner
Robert F. Tanner, age 38, of Ottawa, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at St. Anthony Medical Center, Rockford.
Robert is survived by his loving fianc of 19 years Brandy McGuire, his two sons Bayley and Josh, his siblings Jennifer (Andrew) Glenn, Christopher Tanner, Ricky (Heather) Tanner Jr. and Stephanie (Richard) Tanner, his cherished aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and his feline companion "Oliver".
Preceded in death by his great grandparents Tom Sr. and Mary Riley, maternal grandparents John and Mildred Flanagan, his paternal grandparents Pat and NevaTanner, his parents, Ricky Sr. and Brenda Tanner, an infant brother Thomas John and his cousins John Stephen Flanagan and David Nelson Jr.
Robert had an array of jobs but the one he enjoyed the most was his position as Production Supervisor for Sigan America where he worked for 5 years. He had an adventurous spirit, mudding, motocross racing, fishing, all water sports and the list goes on. He was an exceptional mechanic, a true gearhead. He loved spending time with his family, he was always first to RSVP to invites as he never missed a family party. Robert was a man in constant motion, his ever-moving presence will leave a palpable stillness by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation for Robert will take place on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4-8:00 P.M. at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home.
Funeral service will take place on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. also at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be most appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com
Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019