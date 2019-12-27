|
Robert G. Hobbs
Robert "Bob" G. Hobbs, age 88, of Manhattan, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of just under 50 years, Carol (nee Schroeder) Hobbs, his son Michael (Stacie) Hobbs of Joliet, four grandchildren John (Emily) Hobbs, Jacob (Mike-fianc ) Hobbs, Lucas Hobbs and Madeline Hobbs, his sister Irene Hobbs of Manhattan, his niece Michelle and his nephew David.
Preceded in death by his parents William and Lillian (nee Batson) Hobbs, his brother Harry (Iola) Hobbs, a brother in infancy Wesley, and his nephew Don Hobbs. Robert farmed his entire life in the Manhattan area. He was a life long member of the Will County Farm Bureau and the Illinois Corn Growers Association.
Robert served his country with the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was an active member of the St. Paul's United Church of Christ serving two terms onthe church council. Bob also enjoyed a game of Dart Ball. Visitation for Robert will be Monday, December 30, 2019 from 2-6:00 P.M. at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home. Funeral service will be on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. also at the funeral home with Rev. Carol Currier-Frighetto officiating. Interment with full military honors and committal service will be at 11:30 A.M. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Arrangements entrusted to Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com
Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019