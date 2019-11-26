The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baskerville Funeral Home - Wilmington
700 East Kahler Road
Wilmington, IL 60481
(815) 476-2181
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Baskerville Funeral Home - Wilmington
700 East Kahler Road
Wilmington, IL 60481
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Rose Catholic Church
604 S. Kankakee St
Wilmington, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Wirth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Gerald Wirth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Gerald Wirth Obituary
Robert Gerald Wirth

Born: February 8, 1925; in Joliet, IL

Died: November 21, 2019; in Joliet, IL

Robert Gerald "Red" Wirth, age 94, passed away on Nov. 21 in the Joliet Community Hospice, surrounding by his loving family. He was born in Joliet on February 8, 1925 to Herman and Josephine (Egan) Wirth.

He is survived by his wife Betty(Carey), his six children: Robert (Mary), William, Mary (Dennis Evans), John,Joseph (Mary) and Carol (William) Knoch, five grandchildren: Susan (Garrett) Anderson, Jill (Jason) Wells, Elaine, Jessica (Jeff) Crompton and Leann (Joshua) Hurstik, and six great-grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Jaxon, Joseph, Finley, Taylor, and Emma. He is also survived by his sister Marlene (late Richard) Stubler and sister-in-law Waltraut (Werner) Zoglauer.

He was preceded in death by his brothers Donald (Helen) and James (Waltraut), his sister Helen (Mario) Pozzi and two siblings who died in infancy: a brother John and sister June.

He graduated from St. Patrick's grade school, Joliet Township High School and Metropolitan Business College. He sang in the A Cappella Choir and was a Golden Gloves boxer. He joined the U.S. Army in 1943. He was a paratrooper and sharpshooter in the 101st Airborne. He jumped into battle in Holland in Operation Market Garden, the largest airborne assault in history, where he was seriously wounded in combat. He earned a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart, among other medals. He was personnel manager at Mastic Tile and he retired in 1986 from Illinois Job Service, where he was contract service representative. He enjoyed a long retirement, and throughout his life he took pleasure in fishing with his father, brothers and kids, was a master gardener with his brother Don, and loved to sing Irish folk songs. Red was known by everyone for his kindness and sense of humor. He died just 12 days before his 70th wedding anniversary.

The family will receive friends for a visitation at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 E. Kahler Rd. in Wilmington on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Funeral Mass will follow in St. Rose Catholic Church, 604 S. Kankakee St. in Wilmington at 11:30 a.m. Burial with full military honors will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Robert's MemorialPage: www.BaskervilleFH.com/notices/Robert-Wirth
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baskerville Funeral Home - Wilmington
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -