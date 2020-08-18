Robert H. Bolan
"Bob" age 92, died Friday, July 31, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Robert was born in Joliet on May 13, 1928.
Survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Dolores (nee Formento) Bolan; Loving daughters, Kerrie Bolan Bree and Colleen Bolan; Devoted grandfather to Christopher Joseph (Nicole) Nurczyk and Matthew Robert (Lindsey) Nurczyk; Dearest great-grandfather to Mackenzie, Elise and Jackson Nurczyk.
Preceeded in death by his parents, Michael H. and Myrtle (nee Eddy) Bolan and his sisters, Margaret Gergovich, Shirley Kinzler, Harriet Boldt and Marilyn Cerovac.
Bob was a life-long resident of Joliet and a graduate of Joliet Catholic High School. He was an Army Veteran during the Korean War and he was most proud of his combat infantry badge.
He retired from Olin Chemical in 1990 as a Safety Manager. He taught Safety Class at Joliet Junior College for 10 years. Member of the Lockport Duck Club, American Amateur Retriever Club, American Legion Post 1080, Korean War Veterans Association of Arizona, American Society for Safety Engineers and the Joliet Moose Lodge # 300.
Bob was an avid Duck Hunter and was known for training Labrador Retrievers, as well as, competing in the American Kennel Club Field Trials.
A Memorial Mass for Robert H. "Bob" Bolan will be celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church, Rt. 59 Shorewood on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, the family will contribute to the many charities and organizations Bob supported.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory.
For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM
