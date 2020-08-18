1/
Robert H. Haas
Robert H. Haas

Born: May 14, 1934

Died: August 14, 2020

Rev. Robert H. Haas, of Romeoville, IL passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020 at age 86. Bob was born May 14, 1934 in Washington DC to David and Frances Haas. He graduated from Montgomery Blair High School in DC, and from Wooster College, Wooster, Ohio in 1956. He married Mary Jewell in August 1958 and graduated from McCormick Theological Seminary in Chicago that same year.

Bob was ordained as a minister in the Presbyterian Church in 1958, and served churches in Niobrara and Wayne, Nebraska, Sioux City, Iowa, and Marshall and North Kansas City, Missouri. He also served as Director of the National Conference of Christians and Jews in Memphis, Tennessee. Bob was a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church of Joliet, Illinois.

Bob is survived by Mary, his wife of 61 years, daughter Kathy (Lin) Warren, son Bill (Michele) Haas, two grandsons Luke Warren (Sarah Tengblad) and Matt (Tessa) Warren, granddaughter Nicole Haas and great-granddaughter Olivia Warren.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 19, at 11:00 am at the First Presbyterian Church of Joliet. Memorials may be sent to the First Presbyterian Church of Joliet or to Joliet Area Community Hospice.


Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 18, 2020.
