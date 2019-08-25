|
In Memoriam
Robert Iverson
Born: December 17, 1949
Died: August 19, 2019
Farewell sweet and gentle Spirit of Bob Iverson. Though you have been swept out of our lives like faintly warm embers, and though we mourn for the loss of a precious moment to have held your hand and whispered words of safe journey, we rejoice knowing that you are home safe.
Your kind and gentle spirit was no match for the harsh realities of this world. May the fruits of your many good works follow you as promised, "whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap". (Gal 6:7)
We take comfort believing that your Book of Life on Earth was closed with the words "Well done thou good and faithful servant". (Matt 25:21)
Eternal Memory Blessed Soul of Bob Iverson From All Who Love You...Forever
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 25, 2019