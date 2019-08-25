Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Iverson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Iverson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Iverson Obituary
In Memoriam

Robert Iverson

Born: December 17, 1949

Died: August 19, 2019

Farewell sweet and gentle Spirit of Bob Iverson. Though you have been swept out of our lives like faintly warm embers, and though we mourn for the loss of a precious moment to have held your hand and whispered words of safe journey, we rejoice knowing that you are home safe.

Your kind and gentle spirit was no match for the harsh realities of this world. May the fruits of your many good works follow you as promised, "whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap". (Gal 6:7)

We take comfort believing that your Book of Life on Earth was closed with the words "Well done thou good and faithful servant". (Matt 25:21)

Eternal Memory Blessed Soul of Bob Iverson From All Who Love You...Forever
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.