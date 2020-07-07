1/1
Robert J. Craughwell
Robert J. Craughwell

Age 73, a lifetime Joliet/Shorewood resident passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center. He was born on the family farm on then rural Black Rd. to the late Linda (nee Lauterbach) and John Craughwell. He attended Troy Grade Schools and graduated from Joliet Township High School. Robert had a wonderful upbringing and although disabled, he enjoyed being around the farm and his friends. Through the foresight and benevolence of Robert's parents, the Troy school district was formed, of which his father John was an original board member. John was also a former Troy Township Road Commissioner and he and Linda both prepared meals as cooks for the County poor farm years ago.

Robert is survived by several friends and his caregivers who will miss him. He always felt so grateful for his friendship with and the care provided by Caroline Hedrick and Peggy Halstrom over the past 25 years.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.) Joliet from 9:00 a.m. until a prayer service begins at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.



Published in The Herald-News on Jul. 7, 2020.
