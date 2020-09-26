1/1
Robert J. Harrigan
1929 - 2020
Robert J. Harrigan

Robert Jerald Harrigan, age 91, lifelong resident of Joliet, passed away peacefully, Thursday, September 24, 2020 at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born July 20, 1929 in Joliet, to the late Edward and Mary (Shannon) Harrigan, he married Susie Alice Voight Harrigan on May 9, 1953, and they enjoyed 56 years of marriage prior to her passing December 7, 2008. Two sons, Robert J., Jr. and Jerald Harrigan; one brother; four sisters; several nephews and a niece also preceded him in death.

Bob was a veteran of the United States Army serving with the Fifth Army Allied Occupation Forces in Germany following World War II during the Korean War era. He was a proud Gold Card Member of Laborers Local #75 with over 50 years of service. He was also a member of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church and the Irving Athletic Club.

Surviving are his loving children, Patricia Harrigan, Pamela Neilis, and James Harrigan, all of Joliet; grandchildren, James "J.R." Neilis, III, Jennifer Neilis and Ryan Harrigan; and great-grandchildren, Ernesto and Efrein Ramirez; and Dylan Neilis, and Nolan Harrigan.

Visitation for Robert Harrigan will be held Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road, (at Essington Road), Joliet. Graveside services will be held Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., at Resurrection Cemetery, 200 W. Romeo Road, Romeoville, with Fr. Chris Groh officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to any animal protection organization or humane society would be appreciated.

For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
SEP
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Resurrection Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
