Robert J. Rutkowski
Born: May 5, 1926; in Chicago, IL
Died: July 13, 2019; in Sarasota, FL
Bob passed awa on Saturday July 13 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Florida. He was born in Chicago Illinois.
He is preceded in death by his parents Mary Rutkowski (Pitlos), John Rutkowski.
He has one surviving sister Shirley Horvatin (Rutkowski) of Shorewood, Illinois. His beloved wife Frances (Muncy). One dear son Kevin, two lovely daughters Suzanne (Simenson) of Plainfield, Illinois. Karen (Fakes) spouse Richard of Salem Wisconsin. Four loving grandchildren Stephaine Sergent, Spouse Kevin of Plainfield Illinois. Brandon Simenson of California. Courtney and Lauren Fakes of Salem Wisconsin. Two great grandchildren Sean, and Brinn Sergent of Plainfield, Illinois.
Bob joined the navy in 1942. He served in the south Pacific during World War II aboard the USS Ingersol. He survuved a typhoon while on board during battle. He was honorably discharged on April 13, 1046.
After being discharged he returned home and found employment with Argonne National Laboratory on the Fire Department. He was later offered a position in their Reactor Engineering Department until his retirement in 1991. He loved his family and spent many vacations in Florida during the winter months. He loved Florida. He said it was paradise to him and his lovely wife Frankie. He decided to make Florida his perment home in 2017. Bob was an avid golfer, played on the Argonne Golf League. He was very handy in construction and in maintenance of his own cars. He also held a part time position working at Kit-Kat Laundromat's working on maintain washing machines and dryers. Something he didn't have to do but wanted to because he enjoyed it.
Memorial Service for Bob will be held at 10:00am Saturday August 3, 2019 St. Raymond's Cathedral 604 N. Raynor Ave. Joliet, Illinois 60435.
In lieu of flowers donations accepted to Alzheimer's Foundation. Luncheon will follow service at Cemeno's Pizza on Essington Rd. in Joliet, Illinois.
Published in The Herald-News on July 29, 2019