Robert James FerryBorn: October 9, 1940Died: August 15, 2020Robert (Bob) James Ferry, born October 9th, 1940, passed on, Saturday, August 15th, 2020, at 79 years of age, after a brief illness. He passed peacefully at Joanne's House of Hope Hospice, in Bonita Springs, Florida, with his loving wife and children by his side.Bob resided in Lockport, Illinois and was employed for 35 years by the Department of Energy, (Argonne and Fermi National Laboratories), as a Mechanical Engineer with the last 2 years (Argonne LAB) as Assistant Division Director, retiring in 2000. Bob also volunteered on several ministries at St. Dennis Church in Lockport.After Bob retired, he and Mary Ann moved to Ft. Myers, Florida. He continued his faith volunteerism at St. Cecilia Catholic Church. Bob worked tirelessly on the Board at Heritage Palms Golf and Country Club, where he served as a board member from 2005-2016 and many specialized committees through 2020. Bob also taught watercolor classes (basic, intermediate, and advanced) from 2016-2020. He served on the board of SMDP Outreach Ministries from 2018-2020. He was committed to helping the homeless and needy residents in Ft. Myers with food pantry service and daily meals. He was a selfless human being, always caring for the less fortunate.Bob was witty, smart, and well known for his sense of humor. Even in his last days with his family, he continued to ease their pain, with his humor.Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Charles J. Ferry and Esther (Green). Bob leaves his cherished memories to his loving wife of 58 years, Mary Ann (Cankar); his children, Pamela (Strysik) Mike, Richard Ferry and Denise (Strong) David; 4 Grandchildren, Michael Barker, Nickolas Strysik, Steven Gecan (Jessica) and Cailey Gecan, 3 step grandchildren, Matthew, Caitlynn and Valerie, 2 great grandchildren and one step great grandchild. He also leaves behind a sister, Judith Foreman (Ralph) brother, C. James Ferry (Sandra) and an abundance of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.Last, but certainly not least, "Bob's Buddy" his best, 4-legged, furry friend.Bob's Memorial Service will take place at a future date due to the pandemic.As requested by Bob and his family, any donations should be made in his name to Hope Hospice online or at the address below:Hope Development Department9470 HealthPark CircleFort Myers, FL 33908