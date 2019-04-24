Robert Judd Wilsterman



Born: July 28, 1939; in Chicago, IL



Died: April 18, 2019; in Sheboygan Falls, WI



Robert Judd Wilsterman, age 79, of Port Washington, WI and formerly of Wilmington, IL, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Sharon Richardson Hospice Home in Sheboygan Falls, WI. Born July 28, 1939 in Chicago, IL to the late Judson Guy and Dolores (nee Naumes) Wilsterman. He married Marilyn Machusek on August 31, 1968 in Joliet, IL. Robert served in the United States Army and enjoyed fishing, coin collecting and researching his family ancestry. A lifelong member of the Braidwood Recreation Club, he worked as a hotel manager as well as teaching business management at Joliet Junior College. He retired from CF Industries.



Surviving are his wife, Marilyn Wilsterman of Port Washington, WI; children, Judson Thomas (Linda) Wilsterman of Channahon, IL daughter, Regina Lindsey of Port Washington, WI; and John Allen (Juliann) Wilsterman of Shorewood, IL; grandchildren, Josh N. Lindsey, and Christopher, Brandon and Justin Wilsterman; sister, Mary Ellen (Bob) Allen of NV; brother, Bruce Wilsterman of Custer Park, IL; and many nieces and nephews.



Preceding him in death were his parents; parents-in-law, John and Virginia Machusek; sister-in-law, Tammy Wilsterman; and son-in-law, Jim Lindsey.



Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial service will be at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM with visitation two hours before the service.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to veteran's services or the Sharon Richardson Hospice.



