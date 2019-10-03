|
Robert K. Kerr
Age 78, of Joliet, passed away unexpectedly Monday, September 30, 2019 at his home. Bob was born in Joliet, the son of the late Archie and Lea (nee Borkon) Kerr. A graduate of Joliet Central High School, Class of 1960, he received his Associates Degree from Joliet Junior College. Bob was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy. A master electrician, he was a lifelong member of the I.B.E.W. Local #176. Bob was an avid Chicago sports fan who was a selfless person, helping anyone in need. He adored time spent with his children and grandchildren.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Kathy (nee Whitgrove) Kerr of Joliet; two sons, Mickey (DeAnn) Kerr of Naperville and Kevin (Lisa) Kerr of Newport Beach, CA; three grandchildren, AnnMarie, Aidan, and Drew Kerr; and his sister, Donna (John) Vercelote of Joliet.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen (nee Wilhelmi) Kerr.
As it was Bob's request, he donated his body to the Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois for the advancement of medical science.
A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus, 604 N. Raynor, Joliet. The family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the St. Raymond Chapter of St. Vincent DePaul or the Easter Seals of DuPage County would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019