Robert Kampe

Robert "Bob" Kampe of Milford, formerly of Green Garden Twp., passed away peacefully with family at his side on Friday, September 4, 2020.
Bob is survived by his loving daughter Christine Kampe, his grandchildren Natalie Kampe and Mason Boudreau, his siblings Betty (James-decease) and Beverly (Bob) Homerding, nieces and nephews Vicki (Chuck) Rademacher, Kathy (Randy) Dahlman, Mark (Misty) Hobbs, Dan (Amanda) Hobbs and Steve (Lisa) Homerding.
Preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Shirley (nee Schmuhl) Kampe.
Bob was a proud veteran serving his country with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He attended Joliet Junior College and received his associate's degree in Agriculture. Bob enjoyed hunting and was a member of the NRA and the Manhattan American Legion Post 935. He also enjoyed anything farm related and he especially liked tractor pulls. Bob took special interest in being an organic farmer and raising cattle. Above all, spending time with his family and friends brought him the greatest joy.
Visitation for Bob will be on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 10-11:45 A.M. at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home. Funeral service will take place the same day at 11:45 A.M. also at the funeral home. Interment with full military honors will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St. Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com