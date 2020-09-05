1/1
Robert Kampe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Kampe

Robert "Bob" Kampe of Milford, formerly of Green Garden Twp., passed away peacefully with family at his side on Friday, September 4, 2020.

Bob is survived by his loving daughter Christine Kampe, his grandchildren Natalie Kampe and Mason Boudreau, his siblings Betty (James-decease) and Beverly (Bob) Homerding, nieces and nephews Vicki (Chuck) Rademacher, Kathy (Randy) Dahlman, Mark (Misty) Hobbs, Dan (Amanda) Hobbs and Steve (Lisa) Homerding.

Preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Shirley (nee Schmuhl) Kampe.

Bob was a proud veteran serving his country with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He attended Joliet Junior College and received his associate's degree in Agriculture. Bob enjoyed hunting and was a member of the NRA and the Manhattan American Legion Post 935. He also enjoyed anything farm related and he especially liked tractor pulls. Bob took special interest in being an organic farmer and raising cattle. Above all, spending time with his family and friends brought him the greatest joy.

Visitation for Bob will be on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 10-11:45 A.M. at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home. Funeral service will take place the same day at 11:45 A.M. also at the funeral home. Interment with full military honors will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St. Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:45 AM
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Funeral service
11:45 AM
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
507 S. State Street
Manhattan, IL 60442
(815) 478-3321
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved