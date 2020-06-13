Robert L. FergusonBorn: September 3, 1932Died: May 20, 2020Robert L. Ferguson, 87, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family in The Woodlands, TX on May 20, 2020. He was born in Kenosha, WI on September 3, 1932.Bob graduated from Lockport Township High School, Class of 1950 and went on to serve 2 years in the United States Navy on board the USS Robinson. He had a career in manufacturing management for Caterpillar Inc., Joliet, IL.Bob was a craftsman, fisherman, and Green Bay Packers fan. Recently he enjoyed building Legos. He was clearly a man who loved to make people laugh. Most people knew that Bob enjoyed his desserts and peanut butter - which appropriately he did enjoy peanut butter and Reese's on his last day. He would want all of us to smile and reminisce during the days and years to come. Bob, your love will light our way and forever be with us.He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Elaine (Genge). They married on Bob's birthday in Lockport, IL at St. Dennis Church; his sister, Sr. Patricia Ferguson, OSM; son, Michael (Mary); daughter, Colleen (Ray); grandchildren: Michael, Matthew, Miles, Morgan Ferguson & Austin (Kat) and Alanna Zajicek; numerous great-grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Londus and Jessie (Larson) Ferguson; brother, Eugene (Joanne); grandson, Marty; niece, Mary Pat.A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 7801 Bay Branch Drive, The Woodlands on Friday, June 19 at 11AM. Burial in Houston National Cemetery will be at a later time. Arrangements by Forest Park the Woodlands, TX