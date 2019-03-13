Robert L. Walsh, Jr.



Robert L. Walsh, Jr. "Bob", age 72, of Elwood, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born in Joliet, the son of the late Robert L., Sr. and Alice (nee Hess) Walsh and was a lifelong Elwood area resident. He was a retired school teacher with Valley View School District following 37 years of teaching. Bob took great pride in his volunteer work for the original Stone City Post VFW #2199, delivering food for needy Veterans, and was the former president of the Holy Name Society at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church. An avid White Sox fan, he also loved fishing, golfing, gardening and spending quality time with his grandchildren.



Robert is survived by his loving wife, Linda (nee Vlaming) Walsh of Elwood; his children, Jenny (Mike) Tibble of Elwood, Colleen (Brian Green) Higgenbotham of North Redington Beach, FL, Bobby (Lori) Walsh III of Joliet, Todd (Cindi) Walsh of Minooka, Quinn (Janet) Walsh of Burlington, WI, Brett (Meagan) Walsh of Shorewood and Justin (Laura) Walsh of New Lenox; 20 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three sisters, Joanne (Marty) Katzmarek of Stevens Point, WI, Mary (the late Tom) Baudino of Custer Park, IL and Nancy (Linda) Walsh of Barnes, WI; and three brothers, Larry (Irene) Walsh, John (Sue) Walsh and Marty (Karen) Walsh all of Elwood. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Eddy Walsh.



Visitation for Robert L. Walsh, Jr. will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Funeral Services Saturday, March 16, 2019, beginning with a Sharing of Memories at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home chapel to St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 127 S. Briggs St., Joliet, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held privately by the family.



