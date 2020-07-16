Robert Laib
Born: December 7, 1937
Died: July 11, 2020
Brought into this earth on December 7, 1937 and into eternity on July 11th, 2020, Robert "Bob" Laib was a Chicago native but a Joliet man for most of his life. Bob served in the US Army and earned the reputation of being a hard worker through a variety of trade work and retiring from Illinois Bell after 25 years of employment. While continuing to work on and off, his passion quickly became his service to his family and friends, a distinction between groups that he almost never made.
Bob was known for his love for driving, sharing stories and jokes, being an aspiring inventor and life-long enthusiast of mathematics and the sciences, relaxing with solitaire and puzzles with family, talking conservative politics, and documenting his genealogical tree from scratch back to the mid-1800's.
Bob is survived by sisters Loretta (Ken) Swart and Sandra (William) Gragido, mother of his children Gloria, children Robert, Richard, David, Daniel (Rebecca, nee Booster), Justin (Courtney, nee Goodman), and Thomasine, and eight grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents Carl and Maybelle (nee Valiquet), siblings Virginia (Lloyd) Brandt, Shirley Boren, Carl, and Dorothy Gyerko and daughter-in-law Donna (nee Makarowski).
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 17th, at Families of Faith Church, 24466 W. Eames St., Channahon, Illinois from 12:00 until 9:00pm, with a memorial service at 7:00. Attendees are encouraged to come ready to share their favorite Bob Laib stories. Pandemic-related precautions such as facial coverings and social distancing will be at individual discretion. Bob will be interred at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family for medical expenses incurred or to the Institute for Creation Research (icr.org
), which exists to provide evidence of the Bible's accuracy and authority through the sharing of scientific research.