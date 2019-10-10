|
Robert Lee Ammons, Jr.
Robert Lee Ammons, Jr., 66, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away peacefully October 3, 2019 at Emory Hospital in Atlanta. He was born in Joliet, Illinois to the late Robert Lee Ammons, Sr. and Corine (Jones) Ammons. He attended Joliet Public Schools and graduated in 1971 from Joliet East High School and will be remembered as one of the star basketball players for the Joliet East Kingsmen. He went on to receive a full ride athletic scholarship to the University of St. Francis in Joliet where he earned a Bachelor's degree. Upon graduation, he was recruited into the Caterpillar Tractor Company's Management Trainee Program with a promising career ahead. Upon recognizing the enormous financial and economic growth in Atlanta, he decided to veer south, eagerly seeking to take full advantage of all the career opportunities that this bourgeoning metropolis had to offer. And that he did.
Robert is preceded in death by his father, Robert Lee Ammons, Sr.; maternal grandparents, Perry Jones and Ruby Jones; paternal grandparents, Eugene Ammons and Lucy Ammons; father-in-law, Rueben Arthur and mother-in-law, Emma Dee Arthur.
Robert leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Mary (nee Arthur) Ammons; six children; Scott, Meon, Mia, Macy, Robert Lee III, all of Atlanta, GA and Jamal Payton of Greenwood, MS; mother, Corine Ammons of Joliet, IL; siblings, Susan Ammons-Tate of Boynton Beach, FL, Norris (Veronica) Ammons of Elwood, IL Brenda (Purcel-deceased) Washington of Joliet, IL, Robyn (Kenneth) Edwards of Shorewood, IL, Anthony (Kamlyn) Ammons of Jacksonville, FL and Velisse Ammons Williams of Frisco, TX; seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren; in-laws, Maggie (Calvin) Taylor of Woodson, AR, Pearline Arthur, Mildred Arthur Thompson (deceased), Rueben Arthur, Marceline Arthur, Jerry (Debbie) Arthur, Jeffery Arthur and Pamela (John) Clark, all of Joliet, IL; special friends, Fred Lewis and Ron Loving; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Visitation from 5 P.M. -7 P.M. Friday, October 11, 2019 at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000
Services on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Greater Turner Chapel A.M.E. Church, 4650 Cascade Road, Atlanta, GA 30331
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 10, 2019