Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Dickson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lee Dickson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Lee Dickson Obituary
Robert Lee Dickson

Age 84, a resident of Joliet, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

Beloved husband of Karen (Spice); loving father of Jim Dickson and Pam (Doug) Bright; cherished grandfather of Kelsey and Sydney Bright.

He was preceded in death by his parents James and Marie Dickson (Boseth).

Robert was a United States Army Veteran and member of Trinity Lutheran Church in New Lenox. He was a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan and avid gardener. Robert enjoyed spending time with his family and golfing in his younger years.

Due to the Covid-19 virus funeral services will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Apex Hospice and Palliative Care Inc. 550 Oakmont Ln, Westmont, IL 60559. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -