Robert Lee Dickson
Age 84, a resident of Joliet, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Beloved husband of Karen (Spice); loving father of Jim Dickson and Pam (Doug) Bright; cherished grandfather of Kelsey and Sydney Bright.
He was preceded in death by his parents James and Marie Dickson (Boseth).
Robert was a United States Army Veteran and member of Trinity Lutheran Church in New Lenox. He was a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan and avid gardener. Robert enjoyed spending time with his family and golfing in his younger years.
Due to the Covid-19 virus funeral services will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Apex Hospice and Palliative Care Inc. 550 Oakmont Ln, Westmont, IL 60559. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 7, 2020