Robert Lee Robinson Sr.
Born: March 15, 1945
Died: April 19, 2020
Robert Lee Robinson Sr., was born March 15, 1945 in Winnsboro LA, to the late Annie Lee Robinson and E.L. Jenkins. He was one of thirteen children. Robert departed this life on Sunday April 19, 2020.
Robert moved to Illinois in July of 1966 and got a job as a construction worker. He gained better employment at Caterpillar Inc., in Joliet, IL in 1969 where he retired after 30 years of service on April 19, 1999.
Robert accepted Christ at an early age and became a faithful member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Lockport, IL under the leadership of Rev. J.W. Walton, Sr. until his passing in 1990. Leadership then passed over to Rev. Richard House.
On June 13, 1965 Robert was united in holy matrimony to Sharie Bass in Winnsboro LA.
He was preceded in death by his father, E.L. Jenkins; and mother, Annie Lee Jenkins; one sister, Betty Jenkins; brothers, Eddie Jenkins, Willie Lee Robinson; one grandson, Marcus Robinson; granddaughter, Samantha Willis.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sharie Robinson of Joliet, IL; four brothers: Leroy Robinson (Joanne), Houston, TX; Charles Jenkins, Portland OR; Bobbie Ray Jenkins, Portland, OR; Rusty Jenkins (Barbara), Portland, OR; four sisters, Mae Sue Jenkins, Martha Jenkins, Clara Jenkins, Pamela Jenkins, all of Portland, OR; five daughters, Beverly Robinson-Wilson (Hiram, GA), Pamela Barnes, Cynthia Robinson, Felicia Robinson and Victoria Robinson, all of Joliet, IL; one son, Robert Lee Robinson Jr. (Deborah), Powder Springs, GA; and Michael Rogers close family friend (i.e. brother); twenty-three grandkids, twenty-four great-grandkids and two great-great-grandkids.
Visitation will be held Sunday, April 26, 2020, from 2:00-4:00 P.M. at the funeral home and Monday, April 27, 2020, from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 18101 W Oak Avenue, Lockport, IL. Service at 11:00 A.M. Pastor Richard D. House, officiating. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards Street (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 25, 2020