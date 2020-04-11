|
Robert M. Dolnak
Robert M. Dolnak, age 81, lifelong resident of Joliet, at rest on April 8, 2020 at Symphony of Joliet.
Loving husband of Marilyn Dolnak; loving father of, Douglas Dolnak, Tom Dolnak and Debbie (Ryan) Redenbaugh; grandfather of Ayla Redenbaugh; also survived by his brother, David (Patsy) Dolnak; brother-in-law, John (Kathleen) Vitanovec; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Mary (nee Ancel) Dolnak.
Bob worked as manager at Joyce Beverages for 22 years. He then went on to open and operate Quality Home Hardware Store on Ruby Street in Joliet for 15 years. As a devout catholic and parishioner at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Joliet, he was president of many organizations at the church. He was also a member of the Ingalls Park Athletic Club and manager of many baseball teams there throughout the years. He was known and followed by all as lead vocalist and accordion player in his band the Polkateers. Bob loved fishing, hunting, music and dancing. He will be truly missed.
Memorial contributions in Bob's name may be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Memorial contributions in Bob's name may be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice.

Due to the current circumstances services for Bob will be held at a later date. The family will notify relatives and friends with an updated obituary once service are planned.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 11, 2020