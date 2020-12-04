Robert M. Kochevar
Bob entered heaven on November 29, 2020 at his home, in the care of Joliet Area Community Hospice, having recently celebrated his 85th birthday.
How can words ever adequately describe a man who was gracious and kind with every word, thought and action? He was a constant gentleman who opened doors, held chairs, and expressed his genuine thanks for even the smallest courtesy on his behalf.
Bob was our role model who truly lived his faith with every breath and action. His faith was at the core of every thought and deed. It was his deep belief that we should live each moment centered on the teachings of Jesus. He viewed his life as an opportunity, not to judge, but to help others including surprising a family member with help for that first apartment, or silently donating to charities so that even those of us who loved him most will never know the full extent of his generosity.
He was a brilliant man and a voracious consumer of knowledge. He was also a quiet man, but his words were genuine. Just being with him warmed your heart and made you feel valued and loved. His wit was quick and timely, eliciting a deep, joyful laughter that was felt in your soul.
Bob was a life-long resident of Joliet and member of St Raymond's parish. After attending school at St. Ray's and Joliet Catholic, he became his family's first college graduate, and then served in the National Guard. He was instrumental in the building and success of The Holy Family Society, one of the country's few fraternal life insurance companies, serving first as a leader in management and later President.
Bob's family members were his best friends. He was the youngest of three siblings and will be greatly missed by his loving sister Carole Malnar, but has now been joyously welcomed to heaven by her husband Bernie, his older brother, Joe Konrad, and Joe's wife, Jean. He is deeply loved and cherished by his nephew Garry Malnar (Paula), and nieces Valerie Pasteris (Rick), Kim Wood (Ed), Kathy Konrad (Michael Carneal), and twelve grand nieces and nephews.
Bob has left this world, but his life made a tremendous impact on so many. Our hearts ache at his loss, but they are also filled with immense gratitude and joy for having this rare, wonderful man as a life-long example and inspiration of a life well-lived.
Friends are invited to celebrate mass with his family at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus, 604 N Raynor Ave., Joliet on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10:00 am. Interment to follow at St. Josephs Cemetery.
In accordance with the current COVID-19 guidelines, all attendees will be required to wear a face mask and observe social distancing while in the church and at the cemetery.
For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com